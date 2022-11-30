Bones And All won’t be many audiences’ first encounter with Luca Guadagnino’s work but it will still pack a punch all the same. While the Italian filmmaker previously directed Suspiria and I Am Love, A Bigger Splash and Suspiria respectively, his most notable work is Call Me By Your Name with Timothee Chalamet.

Timothee & Luca once more team up for Bones And All. A romantic drama mixed with horror elements.

Essentially a road movie, the film follows two young cannibals – Taylor Russell as Maren Yearly and Timothée as Lee – traveling, coming of age, and falling in love as they navigate what it means to be a true outcast.

The film boasts a sensation ensemble of supporting players and it turns out that Martin Scorsese’s daughter was originally in the film. Francesca Scorsese played Bones And All in the first film.

Francesca Scorsese was who in Bones And All?

Francesca was the character Harmony in Bones and All, but she was eventually removed from the film’s final cut.

The part was not re-cast, so you won’t find her character portrayed by a different performer.

It’s uncertain why Luca decided to leave the character on the cutting room floor but the 23-year-old American actress addressed the omission in a recent Instagram story. Follow her on Instagram francesca.scorsese.

“Rip Harmony lol,” She wrote captions images showing her riding in a car along with Taylor and Timothee. “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!”

Francesca previously worked with Luca on his TV mini-series We Are Who We Are (she played Britney Orton) which also stars Chloë Sevigny in the central role of Sarah Wilson; Chloë plays Maren’s mother, Janelle Kerns, in Bones And All.

It turns out that Harmony wasn’t the only element left out of the theatrical cut, as Luca explained to IndieWire That they also removed some scenes that were more odious.

“We had way more,” He shared the details. “I shot so much more, but in the editing process, my editor and I were always clear that we should never be selfish about our capacity to portray horror. A lot of pain was happening to the characters, a kind of sacred reverence. It was quite beautiful, humbling, reverential.”

Which actors stars in Bones and All?

Check out below the profiles of Bones and All’s cast, as well as their roles.

Taylor Russell, Maren Yearly

Timothée Chalamet as Lee

Mark Rylance is Sully

André Holland as Frank Yearly

Jake is played by Michael Stuhlbarg

David Gordon Green is Brad

Jessica Harper as Barbara Kerns

Chloë Sevigny as Janelle Kerns

Kayla as Anna Cobb

Lance Horowitz, Jake

Kendle Coffee as Sherry

Bones And All can now be seen exclusively at theaters

