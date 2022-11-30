Channing Dungey reports that Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing an animation deal with Amazon to produce DC-branded content.

Dungey teased Content London with the announcement, noting that they are currently in negotiations to acquire the rights. “exploring animated IP on different platforms,” WBD-owned HBO Max

“With animation we used to be about staying in-house but now we are doing it on different platforms,” Elle added. “HBO Max is the first stop but we are in the process of closing a big deal with Amazon featuring DC branded content in animation.”

Dungey didn’t elaborate further on the deal as she talked through a role she has now been doing for two years.

Yesterday, she echoed Jana Winograde’s view and stated that Showtime will make less in the future due to the global crisis of cost-of living.

“There was a feeling for a while that if you’re not spending $10M an hour then you’re not doing your job,” Elle added. “But it doesn’t take that to make a great show and doing things differently in the pandemic underscored that.”

She flagged the likes of ABC’s Abbott Elementary, A strong performer who earned multiple Emmy nominations for his network.

The people are “taking a look at the costs of production more,” She said that having been away for a while, she was able to add: “stuck in a spending bubble” That was ended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winograde shared Content London yesterday “belt tightening” Paramount will likely spend less on middle-level productions in the future, hints at global production.

On the potential for an upcoming writers’ strike, Dungey said she would “love to avoid” A strike is possible but “there are some issues that need to be resolved and we have to be prepared for the worst.”