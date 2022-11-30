A Relationship expert decodes the true red flag in Billie Eilish’s Age Gap Romance with Jesse Rutherford

A few fans complained about Jesse Rutherford and Billie Eilish, but others were happy. Halloween costumesLove coach, which was a child and an older man. Nicole Moore Of Love Works Method I thought that it was positive. “This kind of tongue in humor and ability to make fun of yourself is likely a character trait that both partners share and something that brings them closer,” Moore told Nicki Swift that humor is an important part of any long-lasting partnership.

Rutherford and Eilish find humor is not all that glues them together. “Billie and Jesse appear to be artistically and intellectually compatible as well,” Moore explained. “Billie has said that she is inspired by Jessie and that he inspires her — so it’s likely that this couple connects on so many levels, emotionally, artistically, intellectually, and career-wise.”

Moore references Eilish’s previous relationship with rapper Brandon Quention Adams, called “Q.” In 2019, they split. Us WeeklyEilish and he spoke of their relationship. “I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about.” Moore shares enough similarities with Rutherford that they can be bonded. “Compared to her relationships in the past, this partnership seems the most compatible,” Moore explained. “Billie seems to be more compatible with Jessie, for instance, than with her ex, the rapper Q.” Eilish needs to be aware of one thing.