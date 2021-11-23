Russian Freediver Alexey Molchanov gets Documentary

A feature documentary about Alexey Molchanov (Russian freediver) will screen. VarietyHe has only learned.

Conde Nast Entertainment brokered a deal to publish a 2021 profile on Molchanov. This article appeared in the pages GQTo be adapted into a Film by Boardwalk Pictures, and Production Company ClubHaus.

Boardwalk is behind hits like Netflix’s unscripted series “Cheer” and Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Sex, Love & Goop.”The pandemic began when Jonathan Hausfater was signed to an overall deal as executive producer. The Molchanov documentary will appear under that arrangement, with involvement from Conde Nast Entertainment’s head of development and production Helen Estabrook.

Molchanov dived into the water 430 feet, taking 4:33 on one breath. GQ global editorial director Will Welch called Molchanov’s story “remarkable,” and still remembers his favorite sentence from the Daniel Riley story, describing the diver’s remarkable: “’Free Solo’ but down.”

Welch caught up Variety while in town for the magazine’s Men of the Year celebration, back in person after a pandemic hiatus. The evening, which attracted Oscar hopefuls and other A-listers seeking refuge from awards season campaigning, celebrated the magazine’s cover stars Lil Nas X, NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo and actor Tom Holland at Ian Schrager’s Edition hotel in West Hollywood.

“This issue subtly continues our idea of a new masculinity,”Welch claimed, “where outdated ideas are being left behind and men are becoming more open-minded and emotionally intelligent, taking care of themselves and embracing the world.”

Hollywood is also being included in the magazine. They also made a film adaptation of the story this year. “The Great Chinese Art Heist,”Jon M. Chu is the director for Warner Bros.

“We’ve been getting in line to have conversations with the studios and streaming services before our pieces publish. We’re ahead of it — instead of playing catch-up or waiting for the phone to ring — and we’re seeing the benefits,”Welch.