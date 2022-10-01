Four iPhone hacks I just can’t live without – why aren’t you using them yet?

I’VE been using an iPhone for years – and there are some tricks that I absolutely love.

Here are my top iPhone hacks that I recommend you use.

Before you get started, make sure you’re up-to-date on iOS updates – otherwise some features may be missing.

To check for iOS 16, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Identify spiders

The latest iOS update lets your iPhone camera reveal exactly what kind of critters are invading your house or apartment.

Apple added a new feature called Visual Look Up last year in iOS 15.

It helped you identify the objects, places, and even plants you saw in the photos.

Now the feature has been massively upgraded in iOS 16 to identify a much wider array of objects and creatures.

“Visual Look Up adds recognition of birds, insects, spiders and statues in your photos,” Apple explains.

This feature uses machine learning to provide information about what you are looking at.

If you want to test it, try getting a picture of a spider from the internet – or snap one in your house or garden, if you prefer.

Then open the image in your Photos app and look at the bottom.

If it works, the small will follow. “i”The icon should have two small stars in the upper-left corner.

Visual Look Up can be used to view the image.

To activate Visual Look Up, either swipe up on the photo oder tap the icon.

Tap the icon at top of the window for more information about the subject.

A read-out should be done for any spiders you have captured.

Typically this will refer you to a Wikipedia page to see if you’ve got a regular house spider – or something more exotic, and perhaps even dangerous.

You shouldn’t completely rely on Visual Look Up.

After all, it’s just an educated guess – so there’s a chance Visual Look Up may get it wrong.

You have a better chance of getting a good result if your image is clear, large and bright.

Visual Look Up does more than just spiders.

It can be used to identify people, places and animals.

Stay Dry Notifications

The iPhone has a hidden setting that gives you weather alerts based on your location.

It’ll let you know if it’s about to rain, hail, snow, or both.

This allows you to run for cover, walk backwards, or open your umbrella.

It’s linked to the huge overhaul of the new iPhone Weather app that rolled out with iOS 15 in September 2021.

First, make sure you’re updated to the latest iOS – go to Settings > General > Software Update.

If you don’t want it to work, then grant the Weather App your location information.

Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Weather and select Always.

You’ll receive even more alerts if your Precise Location access is granted.

Next, check that the Weather App can send notifications.

Go to Settings > Notifications > Weather > Allow Notifications, and then select which type of alerts you want.

You will then need to enable weather warnings.

Click on the Weather icon to open it.

The option to Stay Dry is located at the top.

Tap the three dots at the top right to see Notifications.

Tap Turn on Notifications and activate the switch for “My Location”.

Next, tap Done at the top-right.

This will give you a warning that it is about to begin raining near you.

Three-tap Shazam

You may already know about Shazam – a music-identification tool that was actually bought by Apple.

It lets you quickly identify songs playing on your iPhone – or elsewhere.

There’s an easy way to do it.

In your Control Centre, you can quickly add a shortcut to Apple Music recognition.

This makes it easier to access quickly.

All you need to do is going into Settings > Control Centre and then add Music Recognition at the bottom of the list.

You will then be able to quickly access the Control Centre by simply pulling down from your phone’s top-right.

Simply tap the Shazam symbol – which looks like an S – and you’re away.

This is not all.

This feature can also be accessed in a cleverly different way.

If you don’t know this, you can use your phone’s Apple logo as a button.

You must have iOS 14 or higher to enable the feature. To do that, go to Settings > General > Software update.

Next, go to Settings.

Scroll down and click “Accessibility”Then click “Touch”.

Scroll down and you will find it. “Back Tap”.

You can choose to turn on “Double Tap”Oder “Triple Tap”.

Whatever you choose, you have the same options.

Click here to view the features that you can control now with a double- or triple-tap on your phone’s back.

These include taking screenshots, changing the volume up or down and magnifying, scrolling, and many other things.

If you want to double tap Shazam to access it, click the “Double Tap”Click on the option, then click on the tick “Shazam Shortcut”.

Be aware that this feature may not work with thick cases.

Medical ID

This is an iPhone hack you can’t live with.

Thankfully I’ve never needed it – but I take comfort in the fact that it’s set up.

Apple’s Medical ID feature displays key information quickly.

“Medical ID helps emergency responders access your critical medical information from the Lock Screen, without needing your passcode,” Apple explained.

“They can see information such as allergies and medical conditions, as well as who to contact in case of an emergency.”

To activate it, open the Health app, then tap the Profile picture button in the upper-right corner.

Tap the image to access Medical ID.

Next, click Edit and activate “Show When locked”.

You can also select Share During Emergency Call – although this clever iPhone trick only works in the US.

Next, add all your information. Finally, tap Done.

To view your Medical ID, click on the Lock Screen and then tap the Emergency button.

Click the red button Medical ID to view the information.

Apple’s Emergency SOS function can be used to quickly contact emergency services.

