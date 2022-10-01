Christian Bale Reveals ‘Star Wars’ Role He Desires In Disney Franchise

Christian Bale’s recent appearance in Gorr the God Butcher has won new fans Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s one role in another franchise that he would entertain – to satisfy the kid in him.

The star of the show Dark KnightTrilogy and Oscar winner (for The FighterIn 2011, the following was reported The Hollywood Reporter He could be persuaded into joining the Star Wars franchise – but only to continue the work of the famous but unidentified stormtrooper who banged his head on the doorframe in the background of A New Hope.

Bale said: “All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through.

“The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I was there. That guy. That was it.

“But look, if I’m fortunate enough to be more than that, oh man, yeah. What a delight that would be. I’ve still got the figures from when I was little. I also know Kathy Kennedy very well because she was working with Spielberg when I did Empire of the Sun, and now, she runs the Star Wars universe.”

For years, fans have speculated about the identity of the helmet-knocking stormtrooper. a 2019 fan documentary even being devoted to the pursuit of the extra’s identity.