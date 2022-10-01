You should add this action-packed Netflix series to your watch list

One of my favorite types of content to enjoy on Netflix includes the wide variety of Korean-language fare on the streamer — and, it seems, the same is true for millions of other subscribers around the world. Korean legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo has proven one of the service’s biggest and most durable global hits of the year, having stayed on one of the streamer’s four global Top 10 charts for a whopping 12 weeks now. And speaking of the Top 10 charts, there’s Another top-rated Netflix Korean series at the moment that also might be worth your time — if, like me, you especially enjoy action and tense drama: The 6-episode Narco-Saints.

Narco-Saints: The Top 10 Netflix Series

One thing that particularly excited me — and if you watch a lot of this genre, you’ll presumably know what I mean — is how this series is a little off the beaten path for Netflix, at least when it comes to Korean shows and movies. The majority of titles in this category are romantic comedies or historical dramas. These are not stories that feature drug-fuelled gunfights or gangsters.

All the drama and action might be the reason why Netflix subscribers seem to respond well to the show. The 7-day period ending September 25, 2017, was an example. Narco-SaintsWas The #2 non-English TV SeriesNetflix. The show had racked up over 27 million hours of viewing worldwide during the week. It was also the show’s third week in Netflix’s global Top 10 — which, again, is a clue this one might be worth your time if you’re a fan of Netflix’s Korean content.

Another clue? Another clue? The show currently boasts a strong audience score of 85% Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix’s data also shows that it’s a Top 10 TV show on the streamer in 47 countries at the moment. All of which points to this one being another addition to Netflix’s library of Korean fare that looks to have some staying power.

Enjoying it is the best way to end up. Narco-SaintsThese are our recommendations for the best K-dramas you can stream on Netflix. You can also see some images from the first season of the series on Netflix.

