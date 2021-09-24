Former soldier threw vase at fiancée’s head after England lost Euro final

A fiancé hurled a vase at his bride-to-be’s head after England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy, leaving a 5cm scar on her forehead just two weeks before their big day.

Keith Page, 62, was set to wed his partner at the end July. But, just weeks before their big day, he began texting his victim to say he didn’t want to continue with the wedding.

And when the England football team were defeated on penalties at Wembley, the former soldier exploded in anger, forcing his partner to flee from the house with no shoes or trousers, the Liverpool ECHO reported.

Page, a PTSD sufferer, wrote a bizarre note, claiming he intended to throw a cushion. The victim left with a 5cm cut and pieces of ceramic in her forehead.







(Image: Liverpool Echo)



Liverpool Crown Court heard the 66-year-old victim was in a relationship with Page for eight years.

Simon Duncan, prosecuting, said: “She says she has been on the receiving end of abuse from him in the past and of concern to her was the fact that prior to this incident, he had been drinking more.”

The prosecutor said on the evening of July 11 the victim was at home in bed and said she was “staying out of his way” because he had been drinking.

Mr Duncan said: “He was watching the Euros football final on television and during the course of that evening he sent her texts telling her he was not going to go through with the wedding or honeymoon.”

He said the victim didn’t respond, but “at the end of the match she heard the defendant shout at the TV”.

Mr Duncan added: “Of course, we all know the result.”

The prosecutor said: “He appeared on the landing outside the bedroom. She felt something hit her forehead and he entered the room.







(Image: Liverpool Echo)



“She reached for her phone to call the police but he snatched it from her hand. She felt blood dripping down her face.

“She pushed past the defendant and ran out of the house, minus her bottoms and minus any footwear, such was the state of her panic.”

The court heard a neighbour – who said the victim was “”She was shaking with fear and crying” – she took her to the hospital, and police were called.

Page was taken into custody on July 12th after a search of Page’s home revealed a handwritten letter.

The court heard Page wrote: “Life is over, can’t stop here. I hurt you by tossing a cup at you. I’ve decided to walk. See you on the dark side of the moon. Good luck in life.”

Mr Duncan said it was now known he in fact threw a vase, which was found shattered in the bedroom by police.

Page initially refused to speak but later admitted to assault causing actual bodily injury.

The judge adjourned the case and granted Page bail because he needed the results of an ongoing report into his mental state, but said the fact he was doing so “shouldn’t be interpreted by him in any way”.

