Why Prince Andrew Hasn’t Met His Granddaughter Yet

By Brandon Pitt
According to Central Recorder, there’s a chance that Prince Andrew might be trying to stay under the radar, despite the fact that his daughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband welcomed their first child this month. According to reports, the Duke of York is spending time at Balmoral Estate in Scotland as he reportedly tries to avoid Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers as the scandal with her continues. 

Giuffre is suing the royal for sexual abuse, per The Guardian, as she says she was underage during their numerous encounters during the early 2000s. Andrew was seen driving his Range Rover around the estate. He has not yet made any public comments. According to reports, Prince Charles is considering making a decision regarding Andrew’s future within the royal family.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, has revealed that she flew from Balmoral, to London with Beatrice and her baby granddaughter. “She is absolutely over the moon,” a friend close to the Duchess told Hello! magazine. While it is not clear if Andrew will travel from Balmoral to meet Beatrice and her baby, it seems unlikely. 

