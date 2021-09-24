Gunna, Future Reunite for New Song ‘Too Easy’

Gunna has reunited with Future for a new single, “Too Easy.”

The track was produced by Gunna’s frequent collaborator Wheezy, who spins a prickly harp loop around crisp drums, big bass hits and a sinister synth. “If I don’t post and I go ghost, it’s gonna be for a reason,” Gunna spits on the hook, “Just got my reading, now my reasons I’m booked out the region/This jewelry cold on me, I’m freezing, no way I’m anemic.”

“Too Easy” is far from the first time Gunna and Future have linked up for a song. Gunna’s most recent album, 2020’s Wunna, featured the Future collaboration, “Street Sweeper.” On Future’s 2019 record The Wizrd, he enlisted Gunna and Young Thug for the track, “Unicorn Purp,” while the trio also appeared on “Money Train” from the 2018 Superfly soundtrack.

