Former roommates Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield shared Hugs and Kisses at the Oscars. The Photos are A+

The Oscars are a wonderful opportunity for movie lovers to reunite with their favourite actors and directors. It also allows Hollywood to hold its own mixture of reunions. We saw a lot of actors and directors reunite on the stage during the telecast. Pulp Fiction, The GodfatherAnd Juno. The red carpet continues Former roommates Jamie Dornan, Andrew Garfield They shared a special moment back together.

Garfield won a Best Actor Oscar because he played Jonathan Larson. Boom, Boom!It is ultimately a. After a viral scuffle, Chris Rock had gone to Will Smith. . Jamie Dornan, however, was supporting. 2022 Best Picture nominee Belfast. They met on the red carpet in advance of the Academy Awards, and took this adorable photo.

Jamie Dornan has previously stated that Andrew Garfield and Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne and Daredevil’s Charlie Cox were all roommates before they became such prominent actors. They lived in the same house from 2008 to go out to auditions together. It’s great to see the pair still close and both doing so well for themselves individually.

Apart from the four Brits sharing their lives, We often hang out together The Batman Actor Robert Pattinson. Pattinson said recently that he was more like the fifth wheel because he found it easier to find him. TwilightWhile others were still struggling to break into the business, they achieved success quickly. Andrew Garfield recently reunited again with Pattinson A fancy Hollywood dinner party. Here’s another.

Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan reunited, Dornan spoke out shortly thereafter. E! News About the moment captured on the red carpet. His words:

This was just a lovely moment on the carpet. It’s been 17 years since we’ve known each others, and sometimes it wasn’t possible for us to work that hard. So to be able share the last few months together has been an amazing thing.

The reunion at the most prestigious Hollywood event was a wild experience for both of them, despite their humble beginnings. Jamie Dornan achieved mainstream success with The Fifty Shades of GreySince then, he has explored a variety of genres, including a comedy role. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.