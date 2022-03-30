Chris Rock Slap Will Cause Will Smith to Face ‘Consequences.

Whoopi Goldberg: Will Smith to face “consequences”For his actions at the 2022 Oscars.

After Jada Pinkett Smith made a joke about him, Smith got on top of Chris Rock and slapped him on the stage.

Goldberg is a member of the Academy’s board. “nobody”It’s okay with what happened.

“Let me say this: There are consequences. There are big consequences. Nobody is OK with what happened. Nobody, nobody, nobody,”Goldberg, who is a member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of GovernorsOn Tuesday’s episode, he said: “The View.”

After Jada Pinkett Smith’s joke about Smith’s baldness, Smith walked up to the Oscars stage Sunday night and hit Chris Rock in his face. Rock stated that he couldn’t wait to see Smith again “G.I. Jane 2,”This is a reference to the 1997 film, in which Demi Moore shaves off her head.

Pinkett Smith was the first to discuss her alopecia (a condition that causes hair loss) in 2018.

Smith was awarded the Academy Award for best actor after the incident. “King Richard.”

Goldberg shared the following: “The View”She said that cohosts couldn’t comment on this situation, but she did say, “I’m not going to talk to you about what’s going on with the Oscars.”

Instead, “The View”Cohosts speculated on “what could have triggered”Smith to step on stage, creating the now-viral moment. Smith contemplated what, and if any, possible consequences.

Rock made a joke earlier about Pinkett Smith at the 2016 Oscars. This caused some, including the women of, to be offended. “The View,”It is possible that Sunday night’s altercation was six years in the making.

Smith has since apologized publicly to Rock, who chose not to press charges against Smith.

In an Instagram posting, the “King Richard”Star said the “G.I. Jane” joke “was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He said: “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

On Monday, the Academy said it would launch a formal investigation into Smith’s actions.

“This is not the first time craziness has happened onstage, but this is the first time we’ve seen anybody assault anybody onstage,”Goldberg spoke highly of Academy Awards.

The AMPAS board is composed of the following: Made up of 54 people. Goldberg is just one of three actors in the actor’s branch that also includes Rita Wilson and Laura Dern.