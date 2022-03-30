Bre Tiesi says she and Nick Cannon still have a beautiful relationship

Bre Tiesi is currently pregnant with Nick Cannon’s eighth child and is sharing their dynamic.

Tiesi was featured on Daily Popon Tuesday, and shared that they still have a “beautiful relationship.”

During their almost a decade-long relationship, the couple had dated others. However, she claims that she is now single. “I’ve always come back.”

"I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things but we have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive," She spoke.

“I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things but we have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive,”She spoke.

She continued: “We’ve actually have a very long history, we’re going on almost a decade.”

Tiesi responds to a question about Cannon’s eighth child. “supports everything and everyone involved”And she shared how thrilled she was to have her first baby.

Tiesi claimed that it was difficult for her to identify the dynamic of the couple. “perfect”a conversation, but she acknowledges that not all relationships are perfect. But she said — although she’s had other partners and has been married before — when it comes to Cannon, she said: “I’ve always come back.”

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,”She spoke. “And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

Cannon confirmed that he was going to have his eighth child with Tiesi in January. This came weeks after his 5-month-old son Zen died from a brain tumour.

Cannon was last month on “The Language of Love”Podcast, where he discussed his views on relationships and why he thinks monogamy doesn’t work. “healthy.”

When Tiesi was asked if she and other mothers of Cannon’s children had a group chat, or if they were just friends. “compare notes,”She said that she feels like everyone is focused on their family.

“We’re all very supportive and just respect that,”She spoke. “Like, ‘That’s your family, this is ours and [if] you need anything, we’re here.'”

Cannon is a father of 10-year-old Monroe and Moroccan twins with Mariah Carey. Cannon also has a 4-yearold son, Golden, a 15-month old daughter, Powerful, and two 8 month-old twins Zillion (with Abby De La Rosa).