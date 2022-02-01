The Impractical Jokers Season 10 Photos have started dropping, and fans are already missing Joe Gatto

It might have appeared that truTV’s fan-favorite series had been remade after nine seasons. Impractical JokersIt would continue to deliver laughs for the remainder of the day. (Also, probably measured by a collapsible grandfatherclock or another prank-friendly clock. Unfortunately, the unexpected happened just as 2021 was over. Joe Gatto, founding member, announces his resignation Season 10 is already underway The other three members of the quartet have been able to replace the original four-member lineup, rather than bring in a replacement. A trio was chosen to film new episodes , and now fans can take their first look at the threesome behind the scenes, even while mourning Gatto’s absence.

After sharing a few photos with star James Murray (which are lower down), here is what appears to have been the first official BTS photo from Impractical Jokers’ upcoming season was shared by the office space rental organization Jay Suites, of all places. Check out the company’s Instagram Please post below

Brian “Q” Quinn is looking slightly snazzier than normal, almost entirely due to his jacket and keenly parted hair, as he stands alongside his non–schlubby co-stars Sal Vulcano and James Murray. This doesn’t look like a trifold of sadness, thankfully, so one can assume that it wasn’t too difficult getting back into the laugh-filled Impractical JokersYou can still film new episodes without Joe Gatto.

But that doesn’t mean all the fans who peeped out the pic above were all smiles about the thought of Joe Gatto being missing when the new eps arrive. Some were saddened, some appeared angered, and at least one commenter seemed convinced the show wouldn’t be any good now. For the most part, however, fans were amiable about Joe’s passing, with Jay Suites even tagging Gatto below.

@joe_gatto you are missed !! Jay Suites

You guys are so special to me, but I will miss Joe very much – Coralouisejames

Will continue to watch, but it won’t be the same without Joe. – JRomani24

Joe was the most funny of all the group – Ain’t it the same without Joe? – _Cryptoquest_One

James has been a notable figure in recent history “Murr”Murray shared some photos that fans thought were teases. Impractical Jokers Season 10, even if the star wasn’t so up front about saying so. (In One of them , he does say that it’s “Day 3 filming,”It is safe to assume that they are related. Method Man, a Wu-Tang Clan member, is one of the featured rappers.

And if Murr is getting punished during the trio’s hang-out with Method Man, you know it’s going to be a great time for Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano. It’s not great for fans who wish Joe Gatto had been in this championship-level photo.

Is Joe being replaced by celebrities? This goes to show that it’s impossible to replace Joe with 3 people and Joe is irreplaceable😢 #joecomeback – Nelstradamus

Joe is a joker. He will never be replaced. Every show will need different comedians and guests. Joey Fatone is the only permanent replacement. – Gringovatoloco

Although we all miss Joe, the jokers will continue to be funny. It’s not easy without him, but let’s keep our eyes open for the good news: they are still friends. We wish Joe and his children and the jokers all the best. – Charlieinreverse

Murr’s IG post featured another feature: JokersThe star is trying to remove a Jenga brick while being harassed by drill-sargeant soldiers. This seems like a casual photo that I would share, even if it had nothing to do with the TV series.

This is not how I want my board game night with friends to be. But, I will admit that I haven’t tried it yet. This seems like a good reason for me to try it. Impractical Jokers game, no?

Not that Joe Gatto’s career outside the TV series has stalled, as he’s still on the stand-up comedy circuit, He discusses his plans to leave the show. Because of his impending divorce with Bessy Haggar. So fans can likely look forward to seeing him elsewhere in the pop culture sphere, even if it’s not in Project guided largely through pranks .