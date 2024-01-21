Former Love Island winner slams Mitch as fans beg for his return to the All Stars villa – drama unfolds!

Love Island Winner Jack Fincham Slams Mitchel Taylor in Explosive Feud

div>Former Love Island champion Jack Fincham sparked controversy after publicly criticizing All Stars spin-off contestant Mitchel Taylor.

The Outburst

Mitch is currently appearing in the new All Stars spin-off, and Jack did not mince his words when expressing his opinion on the star.

Public Backlash

Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday, Jack answered some questions asked by his 1.6 million followers about the new series.

“Mitch is a kn*b he is not an OG like the others he’s a messer,” one person wrote.

Jack responded: “I’m gonna be honest. I’d never sl*g anyone off but he ain’t my cup of tea. He ain’t my cup of tea at all Mitch.

“But then again, I don’t know him, I ain’t ever met him. But so far I’m not a fan.”

Career and Personal Struggles

Despite the drama, fans pleaded for Jack to return to the show. He shared a glimpse into his post-Love Island life, detailing struggles and victories alike.

Jack had been due to take part in the recent Love Island: Games spin-off but pulled out after being arrested for drug-driving.

Breaking Free

After a series of arrests for drug-driving, Jack has been clean since August – the longest he’s been drug-free since his eight-week stretch in the Love Island villa in 2018.

Work and Redemption

He’s now working at London’s AJ Office Supplies – and credits the job for getting him back on the straight and narrow.

A Life Lesson

“I’m back to work now and having a routine keeps me sane, it gives me a purpose, right? That’s why I’m so happy.

“After Love Island I had more money than I knew what to do with.

Downward Spiral

“I could go out on a Wednesday and not have to worry about getting up for work early the next day.

“I’ve been gradually falling to pieces since 2018… then the money ran out.”

Comeback to Reality

Jack won Love Island’s £50k prize with his then-girlfriend Dani Dyer and promptly quit his full-time job as offers flooded in.

Struggle Against Addiction