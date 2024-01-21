Are Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn Still Together? Find Out the Shocking Truth Here!

Are Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn still together? The harrowing story of a couple that survived a kidnapping, assault, and police defamation

Larger issues can test the strength of a relationship, but few have been through what Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn have survived. The couple married in September 2018, settling their lawsuit with the city of Vallejo for $2.5 million that same year. They welcomed their first daughter in 2020, and have fought to regain their reputation after living through horrifying events depicted in the Netflix documentary American Nightmare.

Huskins was kidnapped and assaulted, fearing for her life while her captor threatened both her and Quinn. After being released, police treated Quinn like a suspect and accused them both of fabricating the ordeal, causing the couple to experience public defamation and personal harassment. Even after Huskins’s captor was caught, the damage to their reputations remained. Through it all, their love has endured, and their story remains an inspiring tale of resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity.