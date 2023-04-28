Former Idaho state trooper charged with 2021 murder of his wife

According to reports, a former Idaho State Police Trooper was charged in 2021 with killing his wife.

Daniel Charles Howard, 57, of Athol, Idaho, turned himself into authorities and was arrested Friday where he was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February 2021 death of his wife, Kendy Howard, 48, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release obtained by Digital.

Howard turned himself in Friday night after county prosecutors obtained a warrant for his arrest, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in the press release.

Howard is also accused of domestic violence, according to police.

Reports state that Howard contacted the police in February of 2021 and told them his wife had committed suicide.

According to reports, investigators have now determined that the wound of the woman was not caused by her. The People.

According to People, Howard is still in jail with no bail. Next week, he will be charged. KREM-TV reported.

Howard may not have retained an attorney who will speak for him.

Digital has reached out to the Kootenai County Criminal Courts as well as the Kootenai County District Attorney’s Office for more information on this case and for comment and has yet to hear back.

Howard, who has an extensive criminal history, resigned in 2014 from the Idaho State Troopers after being initially placed on administrative leave, without pay, as investigators investigated criminal charges that he had faced in Kootenai County and Bonner County, according to The Idaho Statesman. CDA Press.

Howard was also accused of having stolen thousands of rounds ammunition from state law enforcement and of using a fake identity in his application for a bike. Fox News.

Howard reached a plea agreement with the prosecutor for charges including malicious injury to property and petty theft. He also admitted to title fraud as well as failing to tag the deer that was shot. For those crimes, he spent 120 days in jail and completed 600 hours of community service, the Spokesman-Review reports.

People reported that Howard killed a female officer in 2011, but a different investigative agency later determined the shooting was justified.