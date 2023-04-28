Laura Anderson’s cryptic post on Instagram reveals that she is pregnant, and takes a shot at Gary Lucy.

Laura Anderson, the pregnant Love Island star who posted a photo on Instagram to her recent post appeared as if she was taking aim at Gary Lucy.

She is pregnant with her first baby, a girl. Her ex-boyfriend and Hollyoaks actor Gary will be the father.

3 Laura Anderson swiped at Gary in a cryptic tweet

3 Laura Anderson shared this quote on social media while pregnant.

Laura, 34 years old, posted an enigmatic quote on Instagram to her huge following.

It read: “A woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her.

“If you don’t like how she’s acting look at how you are treating her.”

After meeting on E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating, they appeared to hit it off but things quickly turned sour between the pair.

Now, Gary, 41, appears to have made a cryptic reference to his romance with Laura too, after sharing content of his dog on social media.

The former Hollyoaks hunk shared a clip of his adorable pooch, Diego, playing with a rag doll in which he jokingly declared that it was the pet’s ‘girlfriend’.

Gary then shared a clip of Diego licking a doll with the caption “Relationships can be hard.”

This clip is set to Beyonce’s Sweet Dreams, as “You could either be a dreamy sweet or beautiful nightmare” was sung.

Things haven’t been plain sailing between the exes in the midst of their break-up as Gary came under fire after appearing to reveal the gender of the baby without informing Laura.

The actor surprised fans when he announced the former couple are expecting a girl while Laura remained silent.

A source told Central Recorder: “Gary announced the gender news without getting Laura’s consent.

“She’s really upset by this”.

Laura, recently told fans she and Gary, are “definitely not” on good terms following their split.

She said there is no chance of them getting back together, when quizzed during a Q&A.

When asked if they were on good terms, she replied: “Definitely not.”

She said that she also hoped Gary would still be a co-parent and her child’s relationship with his children from his previous marriage was likely to remain close.