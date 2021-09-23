Forgotten Man Utd star who didn’t make single appearance has no regrets over move

By Brandon Pitt
Michele Fornasier looks back fondly on his Manchester United career, but the defender failed to make a single first-team appearance at Old Trafford.

Fornasier is now back in Italy, playing at S.S. Monopoli in Serie C. He spent four years in United’s youth ranks.

He was selected from Fiorentina Academy before moving up through the United ranks and making it to the reserves.

He recently told Tuttocalciopuglia: “It was an incredible experience.

“It formed me as a man and as a player: as an environment, it’s probably the best to develop young people. I learned and studied from the best and tried to be like them.”



MAY 06: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Kris Peterson of Liverpool U21 compete with Tom Thorpe of Michele Fornasier U21 during the Barclays Premier Under-21 League match between Manchester United U21 and Liverpool U21 at Old Trafford on May 6, 2013 in Manchester, England.
Michele Fornasier failed to make a first-team appearance at Manchester United

However, Fornasier’s move to United was marred in controversy.

In 2009, Chelsea were reported to FIFA by RC Lens for ‘tapping up’ Gaël Kakuta, and the Blues were handed a transfer ban until 2011.

Le Harve made similar allegations to FIFA soon after Lens’ allegations.

In a statement, the port town said: “The player [Pogba] and his parents refused to keep the arrangement because Manchester United offered very high sums of money to the parents of the [player].”

Following Le Harve’s complaints, Fiorentina contacted FIFA claiming United had “stolen” Fornasier, but neither side have made any further comments.

Raheem Sterling of Liverpool competes with Michele Fornasier of Manchester United Reserves during the Barclays Premier Reserve League match between Liverpool Reserves and Manchester United at Langtree Park on February 25, 2013 in St Helens, England.
Fornasier squared off with a young Raheem Sterling

Fornasier lifted the FA Youth Cup during the 2011/12 season, and he played at the Dallas Cup, a youth tournament for invited teams, twice.

Manchester United released him in 2013, after his contract expired.

Fornasier returned home to Italy and joined Sampdoria, Serie A’s first-team team.

These are his only top flight caps, as the Italian fell down the divisions in pursuit of first-team football.



Emanuele Giaccherini of Chievo Verona competes for the ball with Michele Fornasier of Trapani Calcio during the Serie B match between Chievo Verona and Trapani Calcio at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on July 10, 2020 in Verona, Italy.
Fornasier now plays in the lower tiers of Italian football


Fornasier remains optimistic that he can make it back to the top of football.

“I arrive in Monopoli with a great desire to get back into the game and return to my levels,” After joining the Serie C team, he stated that he was happy.

“It’s true, it’s my first experience in Serie C, but above all this group is really very competitive, demanding and made up of numerous noble teams.”

