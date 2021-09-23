Gabby Petito fans fume she will NEVER have dream wedding or kids as heartbroken parents release touching angel tribute

FOLLOWERS of the Gabby Petito case have fumed she will never have her dream wedding or start a family after authorities confirmed her body had been found.

The 22-year-old had touchingly mapped out her design scheme and ideas for her big day on her Pinterest page, poignantly titled “life goals”.

3 Gabby put together a Pinterest board mapping out her ‘Life Goals’ Credit: Instagram / Gabby Petito

3 Gabby’s heartbroken family shared this touching image depicting the 22-year-old as an angel Credit: TIKTOK/ @ITOONOFFICIAL

Gabby had charted her inspirations for her nuptials on the image-sharing app since getting engaged to Brian Laundrie in July 2020 – who is still missing.

The pair had “put it on hold” according to Gabby’s mom, Nichole Schmidt, as they set off on their cross-country adventure – but Gabby continued to carve out ideas for her dream wedding ceremony online.

Pinterest is filled with tons of forest-inspired and flower-themed designs. One even featured potted plants as a wedding favor.

Another of her pages – titled “Oh Baby” – tragically shows Gabby’s desires to start a family – showing images of cute outdoors-loving tots.

Chillingly, the listed collaborators on Gabby's Pinterest page include her fiancé Brian as well as his mother, Roberta Laundrie

Now Gabby’s supporters have expressed their sadness after delving deep into her online mood board, as her heartbroken family shared a touching tribute to their daughter depicted as an angel.

Troy Austin, a digital artist, created this stunning image by altering a Gabby’s Instagram photo, in which she poses in front the Monarch mural in Ogden.

The TikTok video of the process was received with praise in the comments. Gabby’s parents shared the photo on their FaceBook page dedicated for the search for their child.

They shared the angel illustration alongside the words: “#justiceforgabby”.

One user commented: “She wanted a wedding, a baby, she wanted to have a family & a future. You deserved better than this Gabby, so much better.”

Another said: “Just absorbing the #GabbyPetito news thinking of everything she could have had in her life. A man that loves her with all her quirks. Her wedding day with him. Their children.”

“The most beautiful young woman, just starting her life,” a third added. “My heart hurts so badly for people I don’t know on the other side of the world. She had all of her hopes and dreams ahead of her stolen.”

It comes after internet sleuths wildly claimed Gabby may have been pregnant before her death after delving into her baby-themed Pinterest board.

Online detectives even alleged they had spotted a “sonogram” on the dirt track near where her van was found parked in Wyoming.

One sleuth, who watched a video posted by travel bloggers Jenn and Kyle Bethune, shared an image that looks like a “sonogram”.

The “picture” was among several items by the roadside including what looks like a spiraled notebook.

It remains unknown if a “sonogram” was among the items found near the couple’s van.

At this point, speculation is only that Gabby could be pregnant.

It is unknown if Gabby was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Gabby shared photos of little girls dressed as fairies and grapes, as well as links to other pictures.

Many social media users believe that Gabby created the Pinterest board to show her desire to become a mom.