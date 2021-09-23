Meghan Markle had the most expensive royal birth costing £10k

PRINCESS Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have just welcomed a baby girl at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital’s private wing.

The swanky suite comes with £75 bottles of champagne and smoked salmon snacks – but it was not the priciest royal birthing suite.

14 Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a baby girl at Chelsea and Westminster’s private wing Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Pregnancy and childbirth experts at CFAH looked into the most expensive royal birth packages in order to rank them in order of expense – with the Duchess of Sussex’s two births taking the top two spots…

Meghan Markle

Hospital: Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, California

Cost: £10,000- £20,000

The architecturally Spanish themed oasis in California is where Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, Lilibet.

With birth packages costing up to £20,000, this isn’t the cheap option, and looks more like a hotel than a hospital.

(A natural birth will cost £10,000 while a Caesarean section is £20,000.)

14 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opted for the most expensive royal birthing suite for daughter Lilibet Credit: Getty

14 Meghan gave birth at the Spanish-themed Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California Credit: The Mega Agency

Each of the Birthing Rooms has a recliner, a rocking chair, and a sofa to complement the birthing bed with a generous number of pillows for comfort.

All rooms have WiFi, a camera monitor, and a keyboard.

You can order food and have room service. The pantry is available for those who are in labor and their loved ones to get snacks.

Meghan & Sarah Ferguson

Hospital: The Portland Hospital, London

Cost: £10,000+

14 For Meghan’s first birth with Archie, she chose the Portland Hospital in London Credit: AFP

There’s the 24-hour room service, luxurious Molton Brown toiletries and suites for family and visitors

The Portland is known for its VIP treatment

Meghan gave birth to her first child, Archie, at the exclusive Portland Hospital – also the maternity ward of choice for celebrities from Victoria Beckham and Claudia Schiffer.

Sarah Fergusson chose to have her daughters here.

This can cost parents tens to thousands of pounds. It includes five-star food, state-of the-art facilities, undivided attention from a consultant, and silver-handcrafted baby mementos. The royals are able to afford it, which is a blessing for them.

Princess Beatrice

Hospital: Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London

Cost: £6,475 – £10,650

14 Princess Beatrice’s birthing suite could have cost up to £10,650 Credit: PA

14 The hospital boasts £75 bottles of champagne and smoked salmon for a post-birth snack Credit: Alamy

Princess Beatrice gave birth at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital’s private wing.

Prices for private Kensington Wing care vary depending on whether the new mom chooses midwife-led, or consultant care.

If they want consultant-led care, the cheapest package is the “vaginal delivery package”, which costs £6,475.

🔵 Read our Royal Family live blog for the latest updates

The most expensive package is the “platinum emergency or elective section package”, which is £9,050.

Meanwhile, for mums wanting midwife-led care, the cheapest package is the £8,775 “vaginal delivery package”, while the most expensive is the £10,650 “platinum emergency or elective section package”.

The hospital boasts £75 bottles of champagne and smoked salmon for a post-birth snack, as well as state of the art flat-screen TV’s and luxurious walk-in showers.

Kate Middleton

Hospital: St Mary’s Hospital – Lindo Wing, London

Cost: £5,900 – £7,500

14 Kate Middleton chose to give birth in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital Credit: Getty – Contributor

There are in-room services for new mums including massages

Lindo Wing guests can enjoy afternoon tea as part of their stay

The Duchess of Cambridge chose to follow a long line of royals including Princess Anne and Princess Diana to give birth in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital.

The exclusive maternity ward has a range of high-profile patients and prices start at £5,900 for a one-night stay – and can rise to £6,275 for a deluxe package.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

If you wish to stay an additional night, it can cost you £1,175.

The price for a stay in one of the unit’s suites is available on request, but it is thought to be closer to £7,500.

Package includes midwifery care and theatre fees, routine midwife visits, blood tests, paediatrician fees for the first baby, nursery care as well as meals, celebration afternoon tea, accommodation, and accommodation for your partner.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Hospital: NHS Frimley Park Hospital

Cost: Free!

14 Sophie, Countess of Wessex opted for an NHS hospital, Frimley Park in Camberley Credit: Getty

14 Frimley Park Hospital doesn’t offer private maternity care Credit: Refer to Caption

14 Rooms in the Mulberry Centre come with beds, a birthing ball and a bean bag Credit: Refer to Caption

Sophie’s little girl was premature, and she had to undergo an emergency C-section at the NHS funded hospital, Frimley Park in Camberley.

Sophie decided to have her second baby at the hospital. Sophie also made an emotional return to the NHS hospital in 2014 to inaugurate its new neonatal unit.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘MUST visit Queen with Lilibet’ as US travel ban is no longer an ‘excuse’.

And Meghan and Harry ‘looking to bring Lilibet & Archie to UK for Christmas’ and could stay in Frogmore Cottage to heal rift.