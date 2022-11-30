Forgotten British seaside town tops Time Out’s list of best places to visit next year

A SLEEPY, coastal British town has been crowned best for a British day-out in 2023.

Time Out named Eastbourne in East Sussex the Best Place to Go for Day Trips or Overnights in 2023.

Towner Eastbourne is the Turner Prize's official host in 2023

Local judges determined the winners based on the food and drink scene and the availability of arts activities, as well as new restaurants, hotels and other events.

These top 10 destinations include Birmingham, Manchester, Cardigan, Wales, and Glasgow.

Eastbourne used to be a popular holiday destination on the English Coast. But, it has been reclaimed its place as the top-rated tourist spot.

Eastbourne, the victorious candidate for the award has been called a “”Amazing Woman.” “hub for creatives” Towner Eastbourne’s contemporary art gallery has been chosen as the official host of the Turner Prize 2023.

The South Downs National Park’s eastern border is where this getaway lies. This spot offers a great place to relax and enjoy a walk. There are popular routes that pass by Seven Sisters, Birling Gap, Beachy Head.

Other local attractions include Eastbourne’s Victorian Pier – the seafront landmark with a chippy, waterfront café, and an arcade.

There’s also a Lifeboat museum, a bandstand and a shingle beach.

Birmingham, England’s 2nd largest city was placed one spot lower than Eastbourne.

Time Out travel experts noted that Birmingham was the most visited city in Britain. “most underrated food scene in the UK”.

Cardigan, a Welsh city, came third for its beauty overall. “dazzling creative streak”Judges praised the independent businesses of the Cardigan Castle and Guildhall Market.

Huw Oliver, Time Out’s UK editor said: “Rather than the usual hotspots, we want to highlight places, many of which are ludicrously underrated, which people don’t automatically think to go to.

“In all of the places on the list, you will find interesting things to see and do, eat and drink during the day and night, a friendly welcome and a community spirit which enables you to connect with locals and really get to know a place.”

Time Out’s 15 Best Places to visit in 2023 Eastbourne Birmingham Cardigan Manchester Scarborough Glasgow Dorset London Edinburgh Liverpool Padstow Orkney Margate Sheffield Cheshire

Earlier this Time Out catalogued the world’s top 10 metropolitans according to 20,000 city dwellers and asked them what made their city the best to visit and live in.

The Scottish capital of Edinburgh came out on top, while Chicago in the US bagged silver and the Colombian city of Medellin came in at third.