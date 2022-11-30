Although The Rookie: Feds delivered a shocking winter finale Cliffhanger for (Spoiler), I’m not too concerned

We have spoilers for you about the autumn finale Feds are the RookieThe name of the company is “Flashback.”

Feds are the Rookie The first Winter Finale aired on NBC, “Flashback” It was clear that the spinoff could deliver as many unexpected and intense cliffhangers than its parent series. This episode explored Garza’s past in Panama and the loss of a woman he clearly loved years ago, while he was accused of espionage and arrested by the FBI in the present. The FBI arrested him in the present. Simone He was able to work with the team and find a solution without having much to go on. He was finally cleared of his name and took some time to pay respects for the dearly loved. Camilla… only to collapse to the ground. It was a shocking twist, but I’m not freaking out just yet!

How The Rookie: Feds Left Garza’s Life In Jeopardy

“Flashback” Foreshadowed the fall minutes earlier when Simone admitted that Simone was exhausted to him. He was then choked up and said that Camilla and his future plans had been made together. Simone had to admit that there’s no closure for grief, but told him that he “definitely honored her memory today.” When he had a moment alone, he said “today and every day.” That emotional note could have been the end of the episode, if only it wasn’t a fall finale worthy of a cliffhanger!

Garza went to a cemetery to visit Camilla’s grave and leave her some flowers, while also flashing back to when he had to watch her die and carry her body away with bullets flying. Then, the episode seemingly decided to make his emotional heartache into literal heartache as he clutched his chest and collapsed to the ground, entirely alone and unmoving.

And I’ll admit it – when I first saw the scene, I was as freaked out as any fan of The Rookie: Feds could have been when it comes to Garza after he’d had a rough enough episode! With nobody there with him to see him collapse into unconsciousness and call for help, it’s hard to imagine him quickly getting the help he needs if he did have a heart attack. But it didn’t take long for the show to make me feel a whole lot better about his fate.

Why I’m Not Too Worried About Garza

As it turns out, The Rookie: Feds (which has already been picked up for a full season ) only needed thirty seconds to make me feel better about Garza’s survival odds in the second half of Season 1. Even though the show is heading into a hiatus that won’t end until January, there was a promo that aired right after the episode that revealed the return will also be one half of a crossover with The Rookie, as the two shows will be paired in the ABC lineup starting in the 2023 TV premiere schedule .

The promo didn’t ease my mind by showing Garza alive and well, but it was 30 seconds of action-packed footage that didn’t give any hint of recent tragedy on Feds, or even tease the resolution of the cliffhanger. If the resolution was going to be as huge as killing off Garza, I can’t imagine that the trailer wouldn’t already hype it at least a little bit.

I can imagine that he’ll be benched and/or need some recovery time, but the footage that previewed a fun crossover with no suggestion of heartbreak has me feeling pretty positive about his future. Does the promo guarantee that he’ll live, recover, and be back with the team before too long? Definitely not, and I could be reading too much into it, but I’m going to assume the best for now. Take a look: