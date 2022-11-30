Austin Harrouff’s Family Is Infuriated He Was Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

These are the so-called “frat boy cannibal,” The bodybuilding student accused of murdering two Florida couples at random has been found not guilty of insanity. This shocked the families of those who were killed.

Austin Harrouff was 19 years old when he fatally attacked John Stevens and Michelle Mischon Stevens. They were both watching TV in their Jupiter garage.

Harrouff had no connection to the neighbors he attacked and did not even know them. When police arrived on the scene, one of his victims was still being attacked by him. Harrouff also tried to bite chunks from John Stevens’s face and body. He was not sentenced for insanity, so he won’t go to jail.

Harrouff, who was eating at a restaurant with his family before the murders occurred, was captured on surveillance cameras storming out. His mother called 911 to report that Harrouff had fled.

“He thinks he’s a superhero,” The operator was informed by his mother.

In court Monday, Michelle’s sister, Cindy Mischon, turned the podium to face Harrouff.

“You can’t even look at me?” She said. “Is it really so hard for you to understand that you are just a cold-blooded murderer? You are disgusting.”

Michelle’s other sister was amazed at the shocking turn in the case.

“I didn’t really know you could brutally, like, brutally, murder two people, attempt to kill another, and not even have a trial,” She said.

The judge who presided over the case said that both the defense and prosecution agreed an insanity plea could be accepted.

Harrouff’s defense attorney spoke outside court.

“He experienced a severe psychotic episode; it was always about mental illness,” His attorney stated.

Harrouff will go to secure mental institutions. According to Judge, he will remain at the county jail till he can be transferred to secure mental healthcare facility.