For Some NYC Shop Owners, Graffiti Is a Never-Ending Problem

New York’s trendy SoHo neighborhood boasts some of the highest commercial rents in the world, but you might not know it judging by the amount of graffiti adorning some storefronts.

Joan Arata, small-business owner says graffiti is a constant threat to her acupuncture studio.

“It’s incredibly frustrating for us,” Arata agreed. “It’s just got worse and worse. Because now when you look outside, you can see graffiti on top of graffiti.”

Arata claims that graffiti has caused a decline in her business.

“Not only does it make the building look really awful, but it makes people wonder if we’re actually open and in business. And it’s really hurt our business,” Arata said about her store Modern Acupuncture.

Inside Edition ran across Matao Chumarro spraying on green construction walls, not far from SoHo.

“For me, doing graffiti, this is like, kind of the perfect place to come and do it,” Chumarro said.

“Like I said, nobody’s going to get hurt. This is an NYU building. You know, I feel like NYU put this here for me, because this is like a canvas for me,” He continued.

Graffiti in the city is a misdemeanor and can result in a $1,000 fine. But that hasn’t deterred Chumarro, who says he’s never gotten a ticket or been arrested.

“For the shop owners and some of the residents, it’s a big problem,” According to Thomas P. Smith, NYPD Captain.

The graffiti wave is being stopped by store keepers. Inside Edition was there as police and volunteers helped paint over the graffiti on Arata’s storefront.

Arata was grateful for the help, but says it’s only a matter of time before her store is vandalized again.

“As soon as we paint, then it’s a clean slate, so people literally start spray painting the next day. So it’s like we can never keep the building clean,” Arata agreed.