‘GMA’s’ Michael Strahan Posts Rare Photo Of Look-Alike Son

Michael Strahan has a deep and abiding love for all of his four children, but his bond with his only son Michael Strahan Jr, is undeniable. The retired NFL pro and Good Morning America host recently posted a throwback photo of his boy, but it’s the caption that caught our attention. This rare look at Strahan’s relationship with his son is too good to be missed.

Michael Strahan’s Close Ties To His Son On Display

Michael Strahan shares two children with his ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, Tanita, his daughter, and Michael Strahan Jr. Despite their parents’ divorce, Tanita and Michael Jr. have remained close with their father and their younger half-sisters, twins Sophia and Isabella Strahan. The former NFL star posted a throwback photo of himself, son Michael Jr., and another young man in honor of National Son Day.

Strahan and his nameake are both shown in the black and white photo. They look so young. In the caption, Strahan wrote, “It’s #nationalsonday!! Crazy to think both these boys are now men!!! Where did time go?? Love you both!!”

Strahan’s Touching Tribute On National Son Day

Here the retired defensive end added two red heart emojis before continuing, “Nothing like a family trip, one of our favorites from years ago!!” Strahan wasn’t the only one who looked back on that particular memory with a great deal of fondness.

Take A Look At The Rest Of Strahan’s Brood

Michael Jr. had previously posted that exact photo to his own Instagram account way back in 2013 when he first created his profile on the social media platform. It’s adorable to see that the family vacation left such a big mark on both father and son after all these years.

Strahan doesn’t always share photos of his four kids, but when the whole family does get together, it makes for a momentous occasion. It is rare to see them all together as they were on a family vacation.