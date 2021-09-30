Endeavor Content Producing Giant Panda Doc ‘Unlikely Heroes’

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content, Division7 and Film 45 have teamed up to produce Unlikely Heroes, which explores the origins, global mystique and enduring, emotional fascination about the giant panda. Addison O’Dea is directing the pic with Endeavor Content financing the film and handling sales in conjunction with Untitled Entertainment.

The film will travel the world, from China, the home of the giant panda, to the U.S. and beyond, to answer both the “why” and “how” of the human relationship with this beloved, vegetarian, teddy-bear like animal. Unlikely Heroes will start with the history of the pandas in China, set in their natural habitat in the lush mountains of Sichuan. Interviews with scientists, researchers, scientists and everyday panda-lover are featured in the film.

O’Dea was the writer and director of the epic 36 episode VR series Discovery TRVLR for Discovery, which shot on all seven continents. Prior to that, he was host, director and producer of a series of short films about North African culture and history for Discovery Digital. He is represented by Untitled Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gelman