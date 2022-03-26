Sheriff: Teen’s fatal fall from Drop Tower Ride “Appears to be a Terrible Tragedy”

After a night of excitement at Florida’s theme park, a 14-year old boy fell from a drop tower ride and died. Other park visitors watched in horror.

Tyree Samuelson, a St. Louis high school football player, was the victim. He was visiting ICON Park along with another family.

The Orlando Free Fall, standing at 430 feet, was described as the “The Most Amazing Fall in the World”. “world’s tallest free-standing drop tower”According to a statement, the ride was opened in advance of its opening in late 2013. The SlingShot Group operates the ride.

The rigid harness locks in place and holds the riders in place. After the ride reaches its top, the seats begin to tilt forward and then free fall, reaching speeds exceeding 75 mph.

On Thursday night, the ride was over half-way down by the time Tyree was thrown from his bike.

Video of the chaos that ensued is disturbing. Employees ran to help and called an ambulance.

“Based on all of our preliminary investigation and information, it appears to be a terrible tragedy,”John Mina, Orange County Sheriff, spoke at a press conference.

John Stine from SlingShot Sales Director says that the ride works only when everything is secured and locked. “Only then can the ride operate,”He stated.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the young man who fell from the ride, and we intend to find out what the cause of this was,”Stine stated.

As the incident is investigated, the rider will still be close by.