Folic acid: What is it? How can it be helpful during pregnancy?

FOLIC acid is a type of B vitamin that pregnant women are advised to take during pregnancy.

The UK government has announced that it will be adding folic acid to flour to prevent babies from developing spinal birth defects.

While pregnant women are advised to take folic acid – many do not and it is thought that adding folic acid to flour could help prevent around 200 birth defects each year.

The new rules will only apply to non-wholemeal white wheat flour. Gluten-free and wholemeal flour are exempt from the new rules.

The UK recommends that women consume 400 micrograms of folate per day for at most one month.

Folic acid should be taken up to the 12th weeks of pregnancy. However, with nearly half of all pregnancies unplanned, many women are unaware of this.

What are the side effects of folic acid?

What is folic Acid?

Folic acid – also known as vitamin B9 – is important for the development of a healthy foetus, according to the NHS.

Folic acid protects against Spina Bifida, a condition that causes the spine to not develop correctly.

Folic acid is naturally found in green, leafy veggies like spinach. It can also be added to certain breakfast cereals.

You can also purchase it as a tablet supplement from chemists and grocery stores.

What does folic acid do for pregnancy?

The neutral tube defects (NTD) are conditions that can be prevented by taking enough folic acids while pregnant.

These include spina-bifida or anencephaly. Anencephaly is a fatal condition that causes the foetus not to develop brain, skull, or scalp portions. It can lead to death within the womb and shortly after birth.

Researchers from the Archives of Disease in Childhood (ADC) estimated in 2015, that between 1998 and that year NTD’s in 2,000 babies could have been avoided if the fortification of flour had been introduced.

Why is this being added to flours?

After many calls for flour to be fortified by folic acid, finally the Government supported the move.

It’s thought many women, particularly from poorer households, do not get enough folic acid.

The UK’s plan to add folic acid to flour sees it follow more than 80 countries around the world which have already done so.

In the US, there has been an estimated 23 per cent reduction in NTD’s since flour was fortified with folic acid in 1998.

This means that anyone, even pregnant women, will unconsciously increase their intake of Folic Acid by simply eating bread from supermarkets or other flour-containing goods.

How much folic acids should you consume?

The government recommends that women consume 400 micrograms folic acid during conception and during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy.

But researchers found taking the supplements for the full pregnancy also improved children’s “emotional intelligence”.

Analyses also revealed that children whose mothers used the supplement during pregnancy had a greater emotional maturity.

The level of folic acid in mother’s blood towards the end of pregnancy was a good predictor.

Professor Tony Cassidy, from Ulster University, said: “There is evidence that folic acid supplements taken during the first three months of pregnancy can have beneficial effects on children’s brain development.

“Our study shows that there are potential psychological benefits for the child if supplements are taken throughout the pregnancy.”

Spinach, broccoli, kale, sprouts and cabbage

Yeast and beef extracts

Oranges

Beans and legumes

Wheat bran and other whole grain foods

Poultry, liver, pork and shellfish

Fortified foods (some breakfast cereals)

Folic acid is usually considered safe. Side effects are uncommon.

High doses, however, might cause nausea, bloating, wind and insomnia.

High doses of folic acid can cause seizure medication to stop working, while some medications can decrease the amount you can absorb.

Discuss the best options with your GP.