Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United sends focused demand to his team mates despite win!

Cristiano Ronaldo has told his Manchester United teammates that Sunday’s victory over West Ham offered a “glimpse of all the obstacles” they will need to overcome this season.

The Red Devils won 2-1 against the Hammers at the London Stadium to continue their unbeaten Premier League start.

The scoreline doesn’t even scratch the surface of what happened in one of the most thrilling top-flight matches ever.

After their humiliating Champions League loss to Young Boys midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have expected a response from his team.

But their first-half display was uneventful. Said Benrahma’s deflected strike gave the hosts the lead.

Then it was time for Ronaldo to take centre stage, yet again. The 36-year old Ronaldo grabbed a cross from Bruno Fernandes and then tapped past Lukasz Fabianski, levelling the scores.

That strike was Ronaldo’s fourth in his first three games back in a United shirt, continuing his red-hot start back in English football.

His goal in midweek ultimately counted for nought, with Jesse Lingard’s awful back pass gifting Young Boys the chance to win the game.

Lingard seized his opportunity for redemption just five days later and curled in a stunning last-minute strike against the team where he had rediscovered his form last year.

Lingard’s strike appeared like it would be the end of the drama, but it was barely half of it.

After Martin Atkinson disregarded protests about Ronaldo’s foul, West Ham won the game and were given a penalty for Luke Shaw’s handball after a VAR inspection.

Mark Noble, who was about to take the spot-kick from Martin Atkinson, saw David De Gea save his effort to earn United all three of their points in the fifth minute.

De Gea’s save sparked wild scenes of celebrations, with every player swarming the ‘keeper following the final whistle.

On what could prove to be a pivotal day in United’s season, Ronaldo took to social media urging his new teammates to keep their eyes on the ultimate prize as they search for a first title since 2013.

He posted on social media: “Every game in the Premier League is always an amazing fight for the three points.

“Today we got to see a glimpse of all the obstacles that we will find on our way, but we have to keep our mindset on our goals. Together! Strong! Focused! Let’s go, Devils!”