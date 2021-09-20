NFL Chiefs vs. Ravens Time, Channel and How to Watch Sunday Night Football!

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. Some links on this page may result in us receiving commissions. All promotions are subject to retailer terms and availability.

NFL fans may be able to catch the AFC Championship game in its early stages. Week 2 of Sunday Night Football features the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs facing the Baltimore Ravens, who have reached the playoffs the last three seasons. The game begins at 8:20 pm. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and the Yahoo Sports App.

After a win over the Cleveland Browns last week, the Chiefs are now in a position to take on the challenge. The Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl once again thanks to Patrick Mahomes, their quarterback who threw 337 yards and three touchdowns last week. Mahomes is the NFL’s best player right now. He won the MVP award for 2018 and the Super Bowl MVP for the next season.

“It was a thing where we believed in each other, but whenever you have belief in the offense, defense, and special teams you can always win a football game, and that’s what we did yesterday,” Mahomes said to The Drive on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City talking about the Browns game. “You want to score and you want to score fast, but at the same time you know it’s hard to put these touchdown drives together. Take it one play at a time and execute that play, and realize the next play is the most important play, then you have that mentality that you can slowly cut into that lead.”

Sunday’s game will feature Mahomes and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who was named MVP in 2019. Both Jackson and Mahomes are seen as the future of the league because of their quick turnarounds. Jackson has not yet beaten Mahomes during his career, but he knows that Sunday’s game will not be about Jackson and Mahomes.

“It’s not about me and Mahomes,” Jackson said, per ESPN. “Not to me, probably to everyone else. But it’s the Ravens versus the Kansas City Chiefs.” To avoid a 0-2 start, the Ravens must win. Baltimore lost in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders last Monday night. Jackson ran for 86 yards and threw for 235 yards. Jackson also lost two footballs, including one in overtime. The Raiders kicked the game-winning field goal.