Focus Features and Gold Circle Pick Bobby Farrelly’s “Champions”

Focus Features and Gold Circle have partnered on Bobby Farrelly’s (“Dumb and Dumber,” “There’s Something About Mary”) next feature “Champions,”Both companies announced Monday. Film production has just finished.

“Champions”It centers around a stubborn and obstinate minor league basketball coach, who is sentenced for community service and is forced to coach Special Olympics. Based on the Goya Award-winning Spanish film “Campeones”Universal Pictures International released the 2018 movie, which was released in 2018.

Woody Harrelson stars alongside Kaitlin Olson and Cheech Marin. It is also notable that the film features more than ten actors with intellectual disabilities. These include Madison Tevlin (Juliet Olson), Kaitlin Olson, Cheech Marin, Ashton Gunning and Matthew Von Der Ahe.

“Champions”Farrelly directed the film and Mark Rizzo wrote the script. The film’s producers are Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer and Jeremy Plager. Woody Harrelson is the executive producer. Brad Kessell and Alexander Jooss are the producers. Luis Manso (Alvaro Longoria), Javier Fesser, Javier Fesser, Brad Kessell and Luis Manso are the other producers.

Focus Features will be distributed “Champions”Universal Pictures will distribute internationally and domestically. Carlen Johnson and Joe Toto oversaw Focus Features.

Deadline reported the news first.