Easy Homemade Cream Cheese Recipe in 20 Minutes with 3 Ingredients

When squeezing curds into the cheesecloth, be careful





Before you put the cream cheese mixture into a blender, drain the liquid whey.



Lauren Edmonds/Insider







This step can be complicated if you are not paying attention to your home cooks.

Kazan advised that you squeeze the cheesecloth and curds to complete the draining process. This was where I had a little trouble. I tried to grab the cheesecloth and didn’t make sure that the gaps between layers were closed. I accidentally spilled some milk onto the counter but noticed it and fixed it before it became too much.

Blend the strained milk in a blender or food processer. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Blend the mixture for one to two minutes, and voila — a delicious homemade cream cheese that will stay good for up to one week!