Easy Homemade Cream Cheese Recipe in 20 Minutes with 3 Ingredients

Easy Homemade Cream Cheese Recipe in 20 Minutes with 3 Ingredients
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

When squeezing curds into the cheesecloth, be careful

Alpha Foodie cream cheese recipe

Before you put the cream cheese mixture into a blender, drain the liquid whey.

Lauren Edmonds/Insider


This step can be complicated if you are not paying attention to your home cooks.

Kazan advised that you squeeze the cheesecloth and curds to complete the draining process. This was where I had a little trouble. I tried to grab the cheesecloth and didn’t make sure that the gaps between layers were closed. I accidentally spilled some milk onto the counter but noticed it and fixed it before it became too much.

Blend the strained milk in a blender or food processer. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Blend the mixture for one to two minutes, and voila — a delicious homemade cream cheese that will stay good for up to one week!

 

 

 

Latest News

Previous articleFocus Features and Gold Circle Pick Bobby Farrelly’s “Champions”
Next articleBiden Designates Qatar as a Major Non-NATO Ally

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact