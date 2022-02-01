Kristen Bell’s daughter wanted her to prove she wasn’t a zombie

On Monday, Kristen Bell informed Ellen DeGeneres that she “couldn’t prove”Her daughter said that she wasn’t a Zombie.

This was made more difficult by the fact that she suffered a severe bruise to her face from colliding with a chair.

Kristen Bell explained Monday’s episode “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”She recently had to face a unique parenting challenge as she tried to prove to Delta, her 7-year old daughter, that she wasn’t a zombie.

The “Gossip Girl”Narrator said that Delta had asked her mother a terrifying question just before her 7th birthday. “She said, ‘How do I know you’re my real mom?'”Bell spoke to Ellen DeGeneres.

Bell shared Delta with husband Dax Shepard and their 8-year old daughter Lincoln. “existential” moment. “I was like, ‘I don’t know any other way to prove it to you other than like, you lived in my body, I can show you the DNA proof,'”She recalled.

Delta didn’t stop there. Bell claims that Delta followed up with “How do I know you’re not really a zombie and you’re gonna peel my mom’s face off and prove that you’re a zombie?”





“I couldn’t prove that that wouldn’t happen,”Bell admitted. “I was really stumped.”

Bell has always been open about past parenting difficulties. She shared with Parents magazine, in 2018, that she and Shepard locked the door on Delta’s 3 year old bedroom because she didn’t want her to sleep.

Bell, the 2013-married couple, made headlines when he admitted that he and Bell still need to wait. “the stink”Before bathing their daughters. Bell insists that Bell isn’t actually a zombie, but she also explained to DeGeneres why it was so difficult to prove to Delta that she wasn’t.





“I went to kiss them goodnight and I went BAM right into this antique hard chair,”The “Frozen”Actor explained, miming as she kicked her face into furniture. “I’ve never experienced that feeling before because it was pitch black and it felt like someone, out of nowhere, just smacked me in the face with a two-by-four.”

She suggested that her face was covered in zombie-like bruises. “And then I had this big bruise and my nose was swollen,”Bell explained and added that Delta’s response was, “I knew it.”

“She thought that this was the zombie now,”Bell laughed.

Bell’s new comedy “The Woman Across the Street From the Girl in the Window,”Available to stream on Netflix now