Florida Home of ‘Edward Scissorhands” is on the market after owners make it a Movie Tribute

Florida house used for Tim Burton’s romantic fantasy of 1990. “Edward Scissorhands”The owners have put it up for sale and made it an homage to the film.

The listing price for this three-bedroom, two bathroom home is $699,000. Century 21 real estate agent Megan HartnellCall the 1,432-square-foot house “iconic”Invites bidders “be one of the first families to battle for an epic, historical movie property.”

Dylan Todd Photography

It contains memorabilia and collectibles as well as an artificial Christmas tree decorated with movie-related decorations. The kitchen has a life-size replica of Johnny Depp’s main character.

Dylan Todd Photography

Dylan Todd Photography

Lutz is a neighborhood about 15 miles north from Tampa. The house was built in 1989. Filming took place in the area between March and July 1990. Burton directed the film with Danny Elfman providing the musical score. The movie follows the story of Edward, a humanoid who dies before his creator, who was made from scissors, can replace him.

Edward is adopted by a loving suburban mother, and falls in love. Dianne Wiest played the mother, with Winona Ryder portraying her daughter, Kim.

Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker, Vincent Price, and Alan Arkin also appeared in the film.