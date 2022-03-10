Doja Cat wrote a song about her love for Taco Bell Mexican Pizza

Doja Cat posted a TikTok video where she sings about Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.

Taco Bell stopped selling Mexican Pizza in 2020. Doja Cat tried to get it back.

Doja Cat mislead fans when she claimed that the TikTok wasn’t. “contractual,”Taco Bell stated that the song was her original idea.

Doja Cat has just released a new tune for Taco Bell. This may be the best hint yet about the future. Mexican pizza is back!.

Doja Cat shared a TikTok on Tuesday of her singing about Taco Bell’s beloved Taco Bell item. This was discontinued in November 2020After 35 years of being on the chain’s menu.

“I made a song about Mexican Pizza because I love it so much,”The clip has been viewed more than 5.7million times. “I wish that Taco Bell didn’t discontinue it a year ago. I wrote a verse and I hope you like it.”

Doja Cat sings with a voice that says “Doja Cat!” “refried beans”As she raps, she describes the Mexican Pizza. It featured ground beef and refried bean sandwiched between two tortilla shells and topped with cheese and tomatoes.

“Yeah I got beans, I need meat, I need a shell with the sauce and cheese, give you hell if you cross me, we ’bout to throw hands if you wanna try me,”She starts. “This ain’t been new, I will end you, if you ever dare to go discontinued.”

“Yes I eat, I eat, I eat, I like my pizza with refried beans,” Doja Cat continues. “Peep my ad, search YouTube, this ain’t even Mexican food. But I don’t care when the clock hits 2AM, PM if that is your mood.”





Taco Bell pulled the Mexican Pizza off its menus in November 2020.



Then, I was clearly inspired by “Krusty Krab Pizza” songStarting at “SpongeBob SquarePants,”Doja Cat ends with this lyric: “Mexican Pizza is the pizza for you and me!”

Doja Cat just posted her Mexican Pizza tribute. She then shared another TikTok clip in which she claimed the Taco Bell jingle was. “contractual.”

The caption for the clip, which was viewed over 6.8 million times, states: “Keep this shit a secret, I’m not tryna do it so ima (sic) make it terrible on purpose.”

Doja Cat shared her thoughts with her fans in this video. “I have to do a jingle, they want me to rap about Mexican Pizza.”

“So I just want to give you a heads up before you see that shit,”She continued. “Just know, it’s contractual. Shhhh, I know it’s bad.”

Doja Cat had posted the video but received a comment on Taco Bell’s TikTok account.

“Pretty sure the jingle was your idea,”It is as follows.

Doja Cat would not be surprised if Taco Bell and Doja Cat teamed up in celebration of Mexican Pizza. Doja Cat has often tweeted about it in recent years, asking Taco Bell for the return of the Mexican pizza to menus.

Taco Bell reached out to the singer because of her tweets Super Bowl commercial featuring star.

She’s not alone in being a fan of Mexican pizza. Insider spoke recently with Dolly Parton



It was her passion and she also pledged her love.

Parton said that she loved Mexican pizza and her Taco Supreme with rice and beans. Parton enthusiastically answered a question about whether Taco Bell should bring back the menu item. “I think they should!”

Doja Cat’s TikTok means that Mexican pizza is coming back. We are hopeful that we will find out soon.

Insider reached out to representatives of Taco Bell and Doja Cat for clarification but they did not respond immediately.