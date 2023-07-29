Florence Pugh is stunning as she drives a Lotus Sports Car in a bright red jumpsuit

Florence Pugh is ready for a night of racy fun.

She was definitely in the driving seat in a red jumpsuit at this week’s launch of supercar store Lotus London.

2 Florence Pugh stunned at Lotus London’s launch in an incredible jumpsuit Credit: Getty

Florence, 27, wore a fiery red outfit and her cropped blonde locks with an oversized necklace and nose-ring.

She is currently starring in Christopher Nolan’s big screen atomic bomb epic Oppenheimer, alongside Cillian Murphy — which explains why she looks like she’s having a blast.

The Oscar-nominated actress showed off her moves at the Christopher Nolan film premiere.

She joined the rest of the star-studded cast at the huge event including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy, and Sir Kenneth Branagh.

The former Little Women actress wore her orange hair in a pixie cut style as she accessorised with small silver hoop earrings and her edgy nose ring.

The back of the model was clearly visible as she signed autographs with her modestly strapped bra, while the skirt dazzled screaming supporters.

Cillian raised eyebrows by describing the sexual scenes between Florence and himself as “perfect”.

The Cork native, who plays the lead role in the new movie Oppenheimer, told Sydney Morning Herald: “Those [sex] scenes were written deliberately. He wrote those scenes knowing that they would earn the film the score it has.

“And I think when you see it, it’s so f***ng powerful. They’re also not excessive. They’re perfect. Florence is amazing.

Cillian has also said that he is a big fan of Florence and described her as “phenomenal”.

The 47-year-old said: “I have loved Florence’s work since Lady Macbeth and I think she’s f***ing phenomenal.

The presence she has as a human being and in front of the camera is astounding. It is amazing how much impact she makes. [in Oppenheimer] It’s quite devasting for the scale of the role.”