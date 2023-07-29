After being killed brutally, I used to be a popular EastEnders character. I went back to a normal job when the soap ended

Fans were shocked when they saw a former EASTENDERS actress, who was killed brutally, at work.

Former actress Hetti Bywater – who played Lucy Beale until 2014 – was snapped pulling pints after her swift exit from the hit iconic soap.

Hetti was the last to play the character, who was the daughter of Ian and Cindy Beale and twin sister of Peter Beale

Hetti is the last actress to portray the character. The twin sister of Peter Beale's brother, Hetti Beale was born in the family of Ian Beale.

After starring in the biggest storyline in show history, 23-year old remained dedicated to her work and found a new job in a pub near Islington.

Sources toldSunday Mirror At the time, she was cleaning glasses outside while colleagues smoked cigarettes and watched football.

Last month she appeared in London, Notting Hill. She was seen with some friends enjoying a couple of glasses of wine.

Hetti showed off a trim and bronzed body in a yellow crop top with s black crop-top.

It was clear that she enjoyed celebrating with friends and never expressed a desire to reprise her role of Lucy Beale.

Hetti herself admitted that she “hated her character” and was happy to see it killed.

Lucy Beale was played by four actresses after being introduced to EastEnders as a newborn baby in 1993.

Hetti played the role of the twin sister and daughter of Peter Beale, Cindy Beale. She was also the daughter of Ian Beale.

Two years after she was cast in the 2012 film, her life became entangled in an intense murder mystery.

Lucy’s body was discovered on the Common and nobody knew what caused her death.

Lucy was found dead after her half-brother, aged 10, clonked her with a jewellery case.

After a jewel box was used to smack Lucy in the face, it became clear that Lucy's 10-year-old brother had killed her.

