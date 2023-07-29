After a religious float struck a power line, four people were electrocuted and killed at Jharkhand’s Muharram procession.

Four people were electrocuted after a religious float they were riding hit overhead cable during a parade.

In India, the Bokaro district of Jharkhand also saw 10 more people injured in Muharram’s procession.

2 Four people electrocuted and died during a religious processsion Credit: YouTube

According to police, the religious flag made from iron of this group was in contact with live wire.

The video showed several men walking the float along the street when an electric shock was heard. Some of the men started falling down.

Priyadarshi Priyadarshi, Superintendent of Police in Bokaro said that the incident took place around 6am (Saturday) while people were getting ready for a Muharram processional.

They were holding a flag with a pole made out of iron. The pole of the flag somehow made contact with an electric wire that was 11,000 volts.

The hospital nearest the scene has been notified of all injured persons.

Officer added that 8 of these patients were sent to Bokaro’s General Hospital. Of the four who died, three had a critically critical condition.

2 Ten more people were injured, and they too were taken to the nearby hospital. Credit: YouTube

