Florence and the Machine Plot Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour

Florence and the Machine will be back on the road in the latter part of the year to release their fifth studio album. Dance FeverA headlining tour of North America. The album will be released in May 2013. There will be two special performances in Los Angeles and New York celebrating the release. The extended leg of the tour will take place in September.
The band will open with a show at Montreal’s Place Bell on Sept. 2 and extend through the fall, wrapping with a finale at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. Between, the band will stop in Toronto, Chicago and Boston. New York. Orlando. Austin. Denver. San Diego.
General on-saleThe tour starts Friday, April 1, 10 a.m.Local time. Each ticket will be sold at a dollar to charity Choose Love.
On select dates of the tour, Florence and the Machine will be joined by Sam Fender (Arlo Parks), King Princess, King Princess, Yves Tumor and Japanese Breakfast as well as Wet Leg.
Florence and the Machine Tour Dates
April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre
May 6 – New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center
Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 10 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area
Sept. 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Sept. 24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
Sept. 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 7 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Oct. 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl