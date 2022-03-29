Florence and the Machine Plot Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour

Florence and the Machine will be back on the road in the latter part of the year to release their fifth studio album. Dance FeverA headlining tour of North America. The album will be released in May 2013. There will be two special performances in Los Angeles and New York celebrating the release. The extended leg of the tour will take place in September.

The band will open with a show at Montreal’s Place Bell on Sept. 2 and extend through the fall, wrapping with a finale at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. Between, the band will stop in Toronto, Chicago and Boston. New York. Orlando. Austin. Denver. San Diego.

General on-saleThe tour starts Friday, April 1, 10 a.m.Local time. Each ticket will be sold at a dollar to charity Choose Love.

On select dates of the tour, Florence and the Machine will be joined by Sam Fender (Arlo Parks), King Princess, King Princess, Yves Tumor and Japanese Breakfast as well as Wet Leg.

Florence and the Machine Tour Dates

April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre

May 6 – New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 10 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area

Sept. 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Sept. 24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Sept. 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 7 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl