Ricky Gervais Tweets a Preview Of His Oscar Opening Address If He Were Host

All have weighed in on Chris Rock and Will Smith slapping at Oscars.

Fans were quick to compare past hosts and speculate whether or not this incident would have taken place if someone else was telling jokes. Ricky Gervais was the name that kept popping up most often.

Gervais hosted five Golden Globes, but never the Oscars. He explained why he couldn’t host the Oscars on The View in January 2022. “I might be allowed to host [the Oscars] if I did what I was told, but there’s the rub,”Gervais claimed that Sunny HostinHe was hesitant to answer questions. “The good thing about the Globes was [that] they said I could write my own jokes, say what I want, and not rehearse. And that is just too good for a comedian to turn down, whereas I don’t think the Oscars would ever allow me that freedom, and rightly so. I think they would be mad.”

He did admit if they changed their stance on this he’d say yes to the opportunity. “I’d definitely do it. I’d do it for free.”

However on Twitter, the British comedian gave a small preview of what his opening number would have looked like if he was to host the show, and it’s on par with Gervais’ brand of comedy.

“I’m proud to announce that this is the most diverse and progressive Oscars ever. Looking out I see people from all walks of life. Every demographic under the sun. Except poor people, obviously. Fuck them.” — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 27, 2022

As for his formal reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Gervais had no words, but did post a clip from the British version of The Office in which the comedian played Dave Brent. They talk about alopecia in the clip.

“And she’s got alopecia. So… not a happy homelife.” pic.twitter.com/b1NYWWIncX — David Brent Music (@DavidBrentMovie) March 28, 2022

So why is alopecia so hot? Well, it began with Chris Rock’s joke while he was presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock said with reference to Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

Will Smith seemed to be laughing following Rock’s comment. Rock’s comment stunned Smith, who stormed the Dolby stage and punched Rock in the face. “Wow,”Afterward, Rock spoke. “Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.”

Smith’s comments were bleeped when he returned to his seat, but it was apparent that he told Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***king mouth.”

“Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke,”Rock.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth,”According to the people present, Smith continued as the audience remained silent.

Pinkett Smith’s appearance is as a result of alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that she has been public about battling, which causes hair loss by attacking hair follicles.