Yes, Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro Went There Talking Slapgate: ‘Oscars Are Not the Hood’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro thinks there should have been more consequences for Will Smith after his response to Chris Rock’s joke at the Oscars on Sunday night.

She felt that his actions were also misplaced.

“I think that the Oscars are not the hood. I think it’s not a bar,”Pirro stated on “The Five,”Unsurprisingly, her comment did not seem to faze her cohosts.

Jada pinkett Smith should be in next year’s movie, Rock joked. “G.I. Jane”Film, Smith confronted Rock and slapped him. Once he was back to his seat, Smith repeated the process twice “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—kin’ mouth.”

Pirro said she thought Rock’s joke was misunderstood.

“I don’t think you march up on stage because a guy makes a joke of your wife, which honestly I think is complimentary,” Pirro said. “She could do ‘G.I. Jane 2.’ Jada Smith is — she’s got a fabulous body and she’s beautiful, as was Demi Moore in that film.”

Pirro further denounced Smith’s actions.

“Aside from all that, in the middle of an event where people are going to get awards in their chosen profession, that this guy takes it upon himself to disrupt the event, to go up on stage to commit violence on stage,” Pirro said. “Then come back and curse out so we can’t even put on television what he says because he feels slighted about a joke. [..] He doesn’t have the right and the public should not have to be subjected to that. I don’t want — if I had little kids — my kids seeing that kind of thing.”

Will Smith has since publicly apologized to Chris Rock, and the Academy. Prior to Smith’s apology, the Academy released a statement saying they do not condone Smith’s actions.

Pirro also took time to pause in the above comment to make a comparison between the joke and parodies that she receives “SNL.”

“By the way, if that’s the standard, I should go to ‘Saturday Night Live’ and really go crazy over there,” she said of Smith’s behavior.

“You talk about criminal privilege. You talk about celebrity privilege, that guy has it,” Pirro continued. “He wasn’t walked out of the Oscars. He could have been put in handcuffs. That was a crime what he did, it’s on tape. And it doesn’t matter if Chris Rock doesn’t want to file charges. It’s the Californian people versus Will Smith. “

Pirro criticized Hollywood for letting Smith and other celebrities believe “they don’t have to follow the rules.”

“I think the guy’s an emotional wreck. He goes from cursing, to fighting to crying to I mean, what is wrong with him and the Academy should not condone it and honestly, he shouldn’t be allowed to come to the Academy again. Kanye West can go to the Grammy’s.”