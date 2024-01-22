“Flight Diverted 600 Miles to Paris Due to 107mph Storm Isha Chaos: Manchester to Dublin Route” – SEO optimized and catchy clickbait title!

Turmoil in the Skies: Storm Isha’s 107mph Winds Cause Flight Chaos

A FLIGHT from Manchester to Dublin ended up being diverted all the way to Paris as Storm Isha’s 107mph winds cause chaos across the country.

Storm Isha: A Nightmare for Airplane Passengers

The Ryanair flight had been due to take off on Sunday afternoon and arrive in Dublin at around 3.30pm. After being delayed by an hour with passengers stuck on the runway, it eventually took off but never made it to Ireland. Storm Isha though wrecked those plans as it whipped up fierce gusts hitting a high of 107mph in places.

A Challenging Journey to Paris

The plane circled the Irish Sea multiple times before aborting and then making its way to Paris Beauvais-Tille Airport, eventually touching down shortly before 5.30pm. Among those on board was journalist Nicola Bardon who described the flight as a “nightmare.”

A Number of Diverted and Cancelled Flights

Storm Isha has wreaked havoc on flights across the UK with several cancellations and diversions. Another Ryanair plane flying from Manchester to Stansted made an attempt to land in London but was then diverted to Budapest. Similarly, a flight from Manchester to Dublin ended up landing at Liverpool after more than three hours in the air and several attempts to reach its actual destination.

Air Traffic Control Restrictions and Safety Measures

Air traffic control restrictions are currently in place, leading to flight cancellations and causing many planes to divert. A Tui flight travelling from Sharm el Sheikh to Glasgow Airport even declared an emergency due to Storm Isha.

The Impact on Other Flights

A British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Belfast also ran into trouble and was ultimately diverted to Manchester Airport.

Apologies and Flight Status Updates

Both Ryanair and British Airways have issued apologies to passengers affected by the disruptions caused by Storm Isha. They have advised passengers to stay updated on their flight statuses and check for latest updates on their travel plans.

Passengers at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 face delays due to Storm Isha