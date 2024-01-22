Millie Gibson defies Doctor Who setback with stunning beach photo: Exclusive comments from co-stars!

Is Millie Gibson Axed from Doctor Who? Find Out the Truth with Latest Updates

Millie Gibson responds to rumors about Doctor Who as co-stars break their silence

MILLIE Gibson has shrugged off rumors of her getting axed from Doctor Who with a stunning bikini snap from holiday as some of her co-stars finally broke their silence.

Millie Gibson Rumors: True or False? Let’s Break It Down

Millie, 19, first appeared as the Time Lord’s companion, Ruby Sunday, in the Christmas special. Despite the initial hype, rumors began swirling that she wouldn’t return for a second season. Despite the speculation, the actress didn’t address these rumors directly. Instead, she appeared unbothered by it all as she flaunted her stunning beach body in a flattering blue bikini photo that she posted on Instagram.

Millie Gibson’s Fate in Doctor Who: Fact or Fiction? to Find Out

Millie won’t be back for Ncuti Gatwa’s second series as the Doctor, according to the reports. Instead, Varada Sethu will replace her, and Millie will only make a few appearances in the upcoming season. As showrunner Russell prepares to shift the dynamics and introduce a new companion, the fate of Millie’s character, Ruby Sunday, is still unclear.

Millie’s Future in Doctor Who: Here’s What You Need to Know

While Millie’s return to the show appears tentative, her co-stars have shown their support for her. Ncuti, who made his Doctor Who debut alongside Millie, took to Instagram to share a sweet message and a photo of them in character, expressing his affection for her. Despite the uncertainty surrounding her character, it seems like Millie will always have the support of her fellow co-stars.