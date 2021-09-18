Flight attendant reveals why you should NEVER inflate your life jacket on a plane

FLIGHT crew have revealed why you should never inflate your life jacket in the cabin – even if you land on water.

Although it might seem obvious, 125 people were killed in a fatal plane crash.

2 You should never inflate your life jacket inside the cabin even if you land on water Credit: Alamy

A flight attendant on Reddit explained why you should never inflate the jacket even if you crash in the water.

The forum member wrote that she would not inflate her life vest in the event of a crash until she left the aircraft.

“If the plane goes underwater and you inflated it you’ll drown before you exit.

“People panic and want to inflate it as soon as they put it on but you’re just screwing yourself.”

A former pilot added that it could also cause problems if the jacket is popped: “If the cabin is damaged in the crash your vest has a greater chance of being torn or popped like a balloon.”

Another person said in response: “I worked for a manufacturer of these devices, and would add that when lifejackets inflate they get very stiff and constrain your neck to an upward facing position. You can’t drown if you get unconscious.

“Therefore, passengers would effectively be trying to escape a confined space, in a rush, with a large disabling neck brace which is hard as a rock.”

In 1996, 125 of 175 passengers aboard a plane crashed into the water. They didn’t realize this and died.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961 crashed into the water on November 23, 1996.

While the plane was in the water, passengers in the cabin inflated their life jackets.

The cabin filled up with water, trapping everyone inside.

According to experts, the best time to wear it is at the emergency exit door, just before you get out of the plane.

Here are some other ways you can increase your chances to survive a crash.

2 Crew will tell you to only inflate it when outside, or about to leave the aircraft Credit: Alamy