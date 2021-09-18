This Is How Jon Gosselin Lost All Of His Money

Jon Gosselin and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin found success with their reality series “Jon & Kate Plus 8.” But after the couple’s ugly divorce and the 2009 cancellation of their reality series, Jon said that he had problems finding a job. In 2013, the dad of eight told Entertainment Tonight (via Business Insider), “It’s nearly impossible to find work.”

In 2016, US Weekly reported that Jon did a rare interview with Steve Harvey, claiming TLC wanted him and Kate to stay together for the sake of the show. Jon told Harvey (via US Weekly), “We knew we were going to get divorced and then the network tried to keep us together for the benefit of the show. So I quit.” Jon said he didn’t want his divorce filmed, and he didn’t want “reruns so my children can keep on watching the demise of their parents.”

The former reality star said he lost everything in the divorce because the reality show changed from “Jon & Kate Plus 8” to “Kate Plus 8” after the divorce. Jon told Harvey, “I lost all my money. I lost everything. The network sided with my ex-wife.” Jon also claimed TLC paid for Kate’s divorce attorneys, which the network denied, per US Weekly. Jon kept his public profile low after his reality TV success. Continue reading for more information about Jon’s career, and how he will be relating to his children in 2021.