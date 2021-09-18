Freshers warned to avoid laughing gas as drug took the life of 42 people in Britain

Last year more than half of 16 to 24-year-olds admitted trying laughing gas. Nitrous oxide has medical and commercial uses, such as making whipped cream, but is illegal when sold as a psychoactive drug.

Freshers are being warned to avoid laughing gas – as new figures reveal the drug has killed 42 people in Britain.

Thousands heading to uni will be offered nitrous oxide, typically inhaled from ­balloons at just 50p a hit.

Data shows that 42 deaths involving the drug have been recorded between 2010 and 2019.

Rory Wai, a student from Essex, was one of eight victims for 2019.

At the time, his devastated mum Sally said: “We hope this might act as a deterrent to young people.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Last year more than half of 16 to 24-year-olds admitted trying laughing gas.

While nitrous oxide is legal when used as a drug for psychoactive purposes, it has many medical and commercial uses such as making whipped cream.