First Look At UK ‘Call My Agent!’Remake

Sundance Now released their first trailer Ten PercentThe UK remake of the hit French comedy “The Comedy Show” Contact My AgentThis adaptation looks very faithful and is quite entertaining. Sundance Now, AMC+ and AMC+ will air the first two episodes of Season 1 on April 29th in the U.S. The rest of the season will follow weekly. Amazon holds UK rights and will launch the series in spring. (The video is geo-blocked in the U.S., but an unblocked version of it will be available shortly.

From W1A’s John Morton, Bron Studios and Headline Pictures, Ten PercentFollow the London-based talent agency Nightingale Hart’s struggles to adapt in a constantly changing industry.

When tragedy strikes, both the professional and personal lives of the assistants and agents are disrupted. Their celebrity clients need constant help with everything from marital problems to overcommitment to lingering acting to stage fear to marital problems. As the agents deal with the incessant demands of their jobs, they’ll also find themselves dealing with more off-screen drama than they ever expected.



The series stars Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Chelsey Crisp, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Tim McInnerny, Natasha Little, Edward Bluemel, Eleonore Arnaud and Jim Broadbent.



Among the starry cameos teased in the trailer and more promised for the upcoming series are Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West, David Oyelowo, Kelly Macdonald, Olivia Williams, Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica Oyelowo, Emma Corrin, Himesh Patel, Clemence Poesy and David Harewood.

The UK’s Amazon premiere date is yet to be confirmed. After the broadcast of the first episode, BBC America will air an encore broadcast on May 1. New episodes will be dropped weekly thereafter.