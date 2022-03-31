Chris Rock breaks the silence on Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock broke his silence just three days after he was smacked by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars Stage.

Rock received overwhelming support during his March 30 standup show in Boston. “What’s up, Boston? How was your weekend?!”He asked the crowd to laugh and was rewarded with a few chuckles. He didn’t take long to address elephant in the room but he didn’t dwell on it. “I’m still kind of processing what happened,”He admitted, per VarietyHe said that he had prepared a lot of jokes before the show to avoid disappointing people who were expecting a statement. He did however say that he would discuss the matter in greater detail later. “At some point I’ll talk about that s***. And it will be serious and funny.”

“I didn’t watch [the Oscars] live but I watched the clip plenty of times,” one audience member said, admitting they snatched tickets almost immediately after the Oscars. “I hope he leads [his set] with the whole situation and he can find the humor in it.”

According to ticket-selling platforms, Rock’s upcoming tour tickets are selling like hotcakes. Some tickets can be resold as high as $8,000. Tickets for Rock’s upcoming tour were on sale since March 28th, according to various ticket selling platforms. Some tickets are being resold as high as $8,000. TickPick shared by Twitter, “We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.”