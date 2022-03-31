Boris Johnson dinner interrupted by grieving Covid families

Following the publication of the first ‘Partygate’ fines, the families of Covid victims were seen lining up in front of a dinner at the Prime Minister’s.

“Off to another party are we?” one person shouted at MPs as they entered the luxury Park Plaza Hotel, while another said “Shame on your!” set to the backdrop of boos.

June Newbon, who lost her husband during the pandemic, called the evening ‘disgusting’, particularly as the cost of living is rising, and because of the events unfolding in Ukraine.

