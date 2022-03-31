Boris Johnson dinner interrupted by grieving Covid families

Boris Johnson dinner interrupted by grieving Covid families
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Following the publication of the first ‘Partygate’ fines, the families of Covid victims were seen lining up in front of a dinner at the Prime Minister’s.

“Off to another party are we?” one person shouted at MPs as they entered the luxury Park Plaza Hotel, while another said “Shame on your!” set to the backdrop of boos.

June Newbon, who lost her husband during the pandemic, called the evening ‘disgusting’, particularly as the cost of living is rising, and because of the events unfolding in Ukraine.

Sign up for our newsletters

Latest News

Previous articleFirst Look At UK ‘Call My Agent!’Remake

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact